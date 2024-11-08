Sai Pallavi Trolled For Overlooking Dhanush, Suriya Films To Call Amaran Her '1st Tamil Blockbuster'

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi‘s biographical action war drama Amaran released in the theatres today, October 31, on the occasion of Diwali . The movie is based on the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a recipient of Ashok Chakra. Amid this, Sai Pallavi’s statement at an event in Hyderabad has now gone viral on social media.

Sai Pallavi: My big blockbuster in Tamil

In the success event of Amaran which was held in Hyderabad, Sai Pallavi thanked the audience fans for giving immense love and support to the latest released biopic. She said, “It feels like you’ve given me a warm hug. Telugu audiences have always owned good films, irrespective of language. I’ve done so many films here, but they accepted me as Indhu Rebecca Varghese. I thought Sivakarthikeyan was a household name in Tamil Nadu, but he’s now one here too. Someone told me I got my big blockbuster in Tamil with him. Similarly, I am happy his first blockbuster in Telugu has been with me. I hope his next films also receive such appreciation.”

#Amaran - "I got my first Blockbuster in Tamilnadu with #Sivakarthikeyan Garu



Siva Karthikeyan got his first Blockbuster in Telugu states with Me" - #SaiPallavi

As the clip went viral, fans gave mixed reactions and pointed her out in the comment section. One user wrote, “Don, Doctor Telugu lo hit ey ga”. Another user wrote, “I think Sivakarthikeya scored blockbusters in Telugu states with Don, Doctor”. “I wonder with whose blockbuster will she be thown out of both states though, wrote the third user.

Amaran X reviews

The biopic Amaran is adapted from the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It seeks to honour not just a soldier but a real-life hero's sacrifices and emotional struggles. As the movie hit the theatres, movie buffs watched the first show of the movie and flooded the social media handle with their reviews.

File photo of scene from Amaran | Source: Instagram