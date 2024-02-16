Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Sai Pallavi's Birthday Note For Amaran Co-star Sivakarthikeyan Is Full Of Love And Respect

Sivakarthikeyan in his 21st project Amaran is all set to play the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sai Pallavi, who will be seen starring opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film SK21, recently penned a heartfelt birthday note for her co-star on her X handle. On the eve of Sivakarthikeyan's birthday today, the makers of SK21 shared a title teaser for the film. Sharing the same link, Sai penned a long note.

What Did Sai Pallavi Write In Her Birthday Note For Sivakarthikeyan

Taking to her X handle, Sai Pallavi wrote for her Amaran co-star, "Happy Birthday dear @Siva_Kartikeyan! I’m so happy that the world gets to see you embody #MajorMukundVaradarajan & shower you with all the love & respect they have for him! As artists, we know how much we long for such career-changing films! I’m happier that it’s happening when we’re working together in @Rajkumar_KP sir’s film! Here’s #Amaran for you and your dear fans!"

SK21 Gets Its Title

The makers of SK21 shared the title teaser of the film on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday eve. The video which was two minutes long showed Siva playing the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan representing the Rashtriya Rifles and fighting for Kashmir. The film is titled Amaran and will have a pan-India release. The makers are yet to reveal the film's release date.

What's more for birthday boy Sivakarthikeyan?

The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his sci-fi film Ayalaan, announced the commencement of the shoot of his next film tentatively titled SK23 on February 15. The actor, for the film, will be collaborating with filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The film will also star actress Rukmini. Anirudh Ravichander will provide music for the same.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

