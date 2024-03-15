×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Samuthirakani Slams Tamil Theatre Owners Amid Malayalam Film Manjummel Boys' Success - Here's Why

Samuthirakani, in a recent interview, revealed that Tamil theatres, distributors and audiences don't encourage small-budget movies.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Samuthirakani
A file photo of Samuthirakani | Image:Instagram
Samuthirakan has expressed his disappointment towards Tamil theatre owners, distributors and audiences for not encouraging small-budget movies. His statement has come amid Manjummel Boys doing well in Tamil theatres. The actor made his debut in the film industry as a director but later became a bankable actor. After directing several films, the actor stopped making and focused on his acting career.

When asked about the same, Samuthirakan revealed that he is "fed up" with making films as it's not easy to release them in theatres.

Why Samuthirakan doesn't direct movies anymore?

Speaking to a YouTube channel, Samuthirakan shared that he used to make small films but these days, it has become tough to reach the audience. He added that theatre owners and distributors are "not ready to support" small Tamil films. He used to beg them to take his movies.

(A file photo of Samuthirakani | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Samuthirakani | Image: Instagram)

"We put in a lot of effort and money and make films with happiness, but the same feeling doesn’t last when it is released. Theatre owners and distributors are not ready to support such good small Tamil films. I had to beg them to take up my film,” he told a YouTube channel.

Samuthirakan addresses Tamil audience celebrating Manjummel Boys' release

The actor added that Malayalam films like Manjummel Boys are getting screens in Tamil and are even being received well, but their small Tamil films never received such reception. Speaking about Pranav Mohanlal's upcoming film Varshangalkku Shesham releasing in Tamil, he revealed that theatres are already booked. He concluded by saying, "Due to this problem, I have decided to not make small films. I will do big projects, or will just stand aside with tied hands.”

(A poster of Manjummel Boys | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Manjummel Boys | Image: Instagram)

Manjummel Boys is a survival-thriller based on the true story of a group of 11 friends who visit Kodaikanal in 2006 and explore the famous Guna Caves, which was earlier known as Devil's Kitchen before the release of Gunaa. The film has entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

