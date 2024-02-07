English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Santhanam Addresses 'Religious' Controversy, Protests Surrounding Vadakkupatti Ramasamy

Santhanam has come out in defense of his upcoming film Vadakkupatti Ramasamy, affirming that it does not carry any controversial content.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Santhanam
Santhanam | Image:YouTube
  2 min read
Tamil Actor Santhanam is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Vadakkupatti Ramasamy. The film found itself in the midst of a controversy owing to a dialogue that implied the non-existence of God. Santhanam has recently addressed the same in addition to actively averting any other potential controversies that may flank the film ahead of release.

Santhanam says Vadakkupatti Ramasamy is not controversial


For the unversed, the trailer for Vadakkupatti Ramasamy carried a line which conjectured over the non-existence of God. The line has accrued negative attention paving the way for protests against the film. Not just this, another line in the film - particularly criticising the Dravidian ideologue 'Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy', is also being tagged as offensive by many.

Santhanam however, has addressed all these claims at the film's recent audio launch. The actor clarified how the film does not carry any offensive content. He further asserted that their only goal is to entertain audiences with humour, which must not be misconstrued as an attempt to take a dig at anybody's religious sentiments. Vadakkupatti Ramasamy has been written and directed by Karthik Yogi. Additionally, Santhanam and Karthik Yogi will also be collaborating on yet another project which will commence soon after Vadakkupatti Ramasamy's release.

Santhanam tries to avert another potential controversy


As mentioned earlier, Vadakkupatti Ramasamy has been written and directed by Karthik Yogi. During the audio launch, several reporters were addressing him as just Yogi. Santhanam interrupted the proceedings to insist that the director be addressed with his full name, so as to avert any potential misunderstandings. 

The premise of Vadakkupatti Ramasamy is reportedly based on a real life incident that took place in a village between the 1960s and 1970s, also making this a period shift film. The Santhanam starrer is slated for a release on February 2.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

