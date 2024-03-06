×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Santhosh Narayanan Claims AR Rahman Was One Of The Victims In Maajja Scathing Controversy

Composer Santhosh Narayanan recently addressed the Enjoy Enjaami controversy and revealed that AR Rahman was also among the many victims of the Maajja fiasco.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
santhosh narayanan and ar rahman
santhosh narayanan and ar rahman | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan stirred up controversy on Tuesday when he took to social media to mark three years since the release of Enjoy Enjaami. Instead of a celebratory post, Narayanan levelled serious accusations against Maajja, the indie label behind the song and alleged non-payment to him, rapper Arivu, and singer Dhee.

What did Santhosh Narayanan say about the Enjoy Enjaami controversy?

Despite the song getting nearly a billion streams across platforms, Narayanan claimed that the promised ownership of the song had not translated into any payments. He expressed frustration at the lack of response from the label despite efforts to reach out.

 

 

He said in a video surfaced online, “I wanted to spill the beans on how much we have received in net income and revenue. To date, all three artists (Dhee, Arivu, and Santhosh Narayanan), we received a whopping zero cents from this song. Unfortunately, we tried our best to reach out to the label. There were some great, world-renowned artists involved in this. We are yet to receive any of the revenue.”

Was AR Rahman a victim of the Maajja fiasco?

The controversy took a turn when online speculation linked Academy Award winner AR Rahman, associated with Maajja, to the dispute. However, Narayanan swiftly clarified in a subsequent tweet that Rahman had been a supportive figure throughout the ordeal and dispelled any notion of his involvement in the non-payment issue.

 

 

He tweeted, “My dearest @arrahman sir has always been a pillar of support without any expectations through the entire Maajja fiasco and he is also a victim of many false promises and malice. Thank you, Sir. Many indie artists including Arivu, Svdp, Dhee, and many others including myself have also never remitted our revenues in any form and have been bullied with emails. I understand that emotions are high and would urge you all to support the indie artists at this juncture.”

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

4 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

4 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

9 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

9 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

21 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

21 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sharwanand, Wife Rakshita Reddy Welcome Baby Girl - Leela Devi

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Ex-cricketer on speculations of Rinku Singh making his India Test debut

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 10 in ICC rankings for Test batters

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. 'At 3-1, you think it's not a success but..': Ben Stokes' 'BAZBALL' ans

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni was left SURPRISED by R Ashwin over his secret ability

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo