Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan stirred up controversy on Tuesday when he took to social media to mark three years since the release of Enjoy Enjaami. Instead of a celebratory post, Narayanan levelled serious accusations against Maajja, the indie label behind the song and alleged non-payment to him, rapper Arivu, and singer Dhee.

What did Santhosh Narayanan say about the Enjoy Enjaami controversy?

Despite the song getting nearly a billion streams across platforms, Narayanan claimed that the promised ownership of the song had not translated into any payments. He expressed frustration at the lack of response from the label despite efforts to reach out.

He said in a video surfaced online, “I wanted to spill the beans on how much we have received in net income and revenue. To date, all three artists (Dhee, Arivu, and Santhosh Narayanan), we received a whopping zero cents from this song. Unfortunately, we tried our best to reach out to the label. There were some great, world-renowned artists involved in this. We are yet to receive any of the revenue.”

Was AR Rahman a victim of the Maajja fiasco?

The controversy took a turn when online speculation linked Academy Award winner AR Rahman, associated with Maajja, to the dispute. However, Narayanan swiftly clarified in a subsequent tweet that Rahman had been a supportive figure throughout the ordeal and dispelled any notion of his involvement in the non-payment issue.

He tweeted, “My dearest @arrahman sir has always been a pillar of support without any expectations through the entire Maajja fiasco and he is also a victim of many false promises and malice. Thank you, Sir. Many indie artists including Arivu, Svdp, Dhee, and many others including myself have also never remitted our revenues in any form and have been bullied with emails. I understand that emotions are high and would urge you all to support the indie artists at this juncture.”