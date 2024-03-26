×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Seshu, Popular Tamil Actor-Comedian, Dies Aged 60

Seshu, who is known for his popular comic roles in several Tamil films passed away on Tuesday. He was hospitalised for the last one week.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Seshu
Seshu | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Seshu, who is known for his popular comic roles in several Tamil films passed away on Tuesday. The actor was rushed to a hospital last week.

(This is a developing story)

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali victim Rekha Patra

PM Modi Calls Rekha Patra

a few seconds ago
Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

Over 800 Challans Issued

5 minutes ago
IRDAI Issues Series of Regulations, Tweaks Rules On Insurance Policy Surrender Charges

IRDAI Host Regulations

9 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

9 minutes ago
A wild pig killed pne person in Jharkhand's Simdega and injured six.

J'khand Wild Pig Attack

16 minutes ago
Angel Di Maria

Di Maria threatened

17 minutes ago
Seshu

Seshu Dies Aged 60

18 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming

IND vs AFG

18 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

19 minutes ago
India Firmly Supports Philippines In Upholding Its National Sovereignty: EAM S Jaishankar

India Supports Philippin

20 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

EU green bonds

23 minutes ago
Zee Entertainment

Zee forms panel

24 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

25 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli

KP responds to Kohli

27 minutes ago
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Polls

31 minutes ago
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu

Alibaba scraps arm's IPO

34 minutes ago
Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

India's Next Ambassador

37 minutes ago
Lured With High Paying Jobs In Thailand, Forced Into Cyber Fraud In Laos; Two Arrested

Lured With High Paying

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo