Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Sharwanand Starrer Engeyum Eppothum To Re-Release In Theatres Ahead of Sharwa 35

Sharwanand was last seen 2022 film Oke Oka Jeevitham Kanam. Ahead of the actor's return to the silver screen, one of his previous hits is up for a re-release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Journey
Journey | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sharwanand is currently gearing up for his return to the silver screen. The actor's last release came back in 2022. Ahead of his latest venture - Sharwa 35 - hitting the theatres, a previous hit of the actor is up for a theatrical re-release.

Advertisement

Engeyum Eppothum is up for a re-release


As per a recent 123Telugu report, 2011 film Engeyum Eppothum is up for a re-release. The Sharwanand led romantic comedy drama, which has also been dubbed Journey, will reportedly be marking its re-release on March. An intimation on the exact date however, is yet to be intimated.

Advertisement


Engeyum Eppothum is a S Saravanan directorial. Besides Sharwanand, the film features performances by Ananya, Jai and Anjali among others. The musical score for Engeyum Eppothum has been composed by Satyan. Notably, AR Murugadoss had produced the venture.

Advertisement

Sharwanand recently made an appearance on Ustaad


Sharwanand recently shot an episode for the Manchu Manoj hosted celebrity game show, Ustaad. Among the several points of conversation, Sharwanand made it a point to spend time elaborating on his special bond with childhood buddy Ram Charan. Speaking about the Game Changer star to Manoj, Sharwanand said, "Just like Chiranjeevi Garu, Ram Charan also cares for his people. He stands by those in need, and I can proudly say I have a person like him. I am very fortunate to have Charan as a friend. He has got all the good qualities of Chiranjeevi Garu."

Advertisement


Conversation about Ram Charan began as a result of the dialogue between Manoj and Sharwanand regarding Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi. Speaking about the veteran actor, Sharwanand shared, "We can keep talking about the greatness of Chiranjeevi Garu for hours. From the time he came to industry, he has always been supportive to all those who believed in him.He is always there for his people. Hats off to him. We can learn many things from Chiranjeevi Garu. Let’s give a big round of applause to mighty Megastar." Ustaad can be streamed on ETV Win. 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos20 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories26 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement