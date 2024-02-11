Advertisement

Sharwanand is currently gearing up for his return to the silver screen. The actor's last release came back in 2022. Ahead of his latest venture - Sharwa 35 - hitting the theatres, a previous hit of the actor is up for a theatrical re-release.

Engeyum Eppothum is up for a re-release



As per a recent 123Telugu report, 2011 film Engeyum Eppothum is up for a re-release. The Sharwanand led romantic comedy drama, which has also been dubbed Journey, will reportedly be marking its re-release on March. An intimation on the exact date however, is yet to be intimated.

Engeyum Eppothum is a S Saravanan directorial. Besides Sharwanand, the film features performances by Ananya, Jai and Anjali among others. The musical score for Engeyum Eppothum has been composed by Satyan. Notably, AR Murugadoss had produced the venture.

Sharwanand recently made an appearance on Ustaad



Sharwanand recently shot an episode for the Manchu Manoj hosted celebrity game show, Ustaad. Among the several points of conversation, Sharwanand made it a point to spend time elaborating on his special bond with childhood buddy Ram Charan. Speaking about the Game Changer star to Manoj, Sharwanand said, "Just like Chiranjeevi Garu, Ram Charan also cares for his people. He stands by those in need, and I can proudly say I have a person like him. I am very fortunate to have Charan as a friend. He has got all the good qualities of Chiranjeevi Garu."

Conversation about Ram Charan began as a result of the dialogue between Manoj and Sharwanand regarding Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi. Speaking about the veteran actor, Sharwanand shared, "We can keep talking about the greatness of Chiranjeevi Garu for hours. From the time he came to industry, he has always been supportive to all those who believed in him.He is always there for his people. Hats off to him. We can learn many things from Chiranjeevi Garu. Let’s give a big round of applause to mighty Megastar." Ustaad can be streamed on ETV Win.