Shriya Saran just saw through the release of the first half of her web series, Showtime. The actress essays the role of Mandira in the show. Shriya recently recalled her early days in the film industry, revealing advice extended by her then co-star Rajinikanth to her.

Shriya Saran recalls her time with Rajinikanth



In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Shriya Saran opened up about some crucial advice that was extended to her by her Sivaji: The Boss co-star Rajinikanth. The said advice, is clearly something the actress has held close to her heart since the day of.

Speaking about the same, Shriya said, "Hey beautiful, today you are doing well tomorrow you will fail miserably but tomorrow when you try to rise again, be nice to people, they will help you through that, so be always nice and kind to people." Not just this, she also shared how Nagarjuna too had been on great help to her. She shared, "I worked with some amazing actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni who taught me that meditation can be helpful in managing everything around."

Shriya Saran admits to being mischievous during her early days in the film industry



Revisiting her early days in front of the camera, Shriya Saran opened up about how she used to often be more interested in throwing tantrums and pulling pranks on set. Specifically taking Chiyaan Vikram's name, the actress revealed how she was appropriately nudged back on the right path.

She said, "I ran away from the film set once. I used to pull their chair and my director used to fall on the floor. I literally made them cry, including Chiyaan Vikram. But I'm very grateful to them because they told me when you screw up the entire set would be affected as the people are waiting for you to finish. Everything is connected, this is not a joke and take it seriously. I think this is the first film of mine which changed me." The first four episodes of Showtime is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.