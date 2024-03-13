×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Shriya Saran Shares Rajinikanth's Life-Changing Advice To Her, Recalls Early Days In The Industry

Shriya Saran shared screen space with Rajinikanth in 2007 film Sivaji: The Boss. The actress recently revisited her early days in the industry complete with ane

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shriya Saran with Rajinikanth
Shriya Saran with Rajinikanth | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shriya Saran just saw through the release of the first half of her web series, Showtime. The actress essays the role of Mandira in the show. Shriya recently recalled her early days in the film industry, revealing advice extended by her then co-star Rajinikanth to her.

Shriya Saran recalls her time with Rajinikanth


In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Shriya Saran opened up about some crucial advice that was extended to her by her Sivaji: The Boss co-star Rajinikanth. The said advice, is clearly something the actress has held close to her heart since the day of.

Advertisement


Speaking about the same, Shriya said, "Hey beautiful, today you are doing well tomorrow you will fail miserably but tomorrow when you try to rise again, be nice to people, they will help you through that, so be always nice and kind to people." Not just this, she also shared how Nagarjuna too had been on great help to her. She shared, "I worked with some amazing actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni who taught me that meditation can be helpful in managing everything around."

Advertisement

Shriya Saran admits to being mischievous during her early days in the film industry


Revisiting her early days in front of the camera, Shriya Saran opened up about how she used to often be more interested in throwing tantrums and pulling pranks on set. Specifically taking Chiyaan Vikram's name, the actress revealed how she was appropriately nudged back on the right path.

Advertisement


She said, "I ran away from the film set once. I used to pull their chair and my director used to fall on the floor. I literally made them cry, including Chiyaan Vikram. But I'm very grateful to them because they told me when you screw up the entire set would be affected as the people are waiting for you to finish. Everything is connected, this is not a joke and take it seriously. I think this is the first film of mine which changed me." The first four episodes of Showtime is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

ndmc

Connaught Place

5 minutes ago
Laapataa Ladies

Ranta-Preity Connection

12 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri on diesel price

13 minutes ago
Mysuru's 31-year-old 'King' Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar

20 minutes ago
CAA Protest

CAA Legal Debate

25 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

34 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri

CAA

35 minutes ago
hair colour

Lasting Hair Colour Tips

37 minutes ago
Residents will now get authorised parking in 35 sectors of Noida.

Noida Surface Parking

38 minutes ago
Thailand

Places To Travel In April

39 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

40 minutes ago
Breathing Technique

4-2-8-2 Breathing

44 minutes ago
One Nation, One Election

One Nation One Election

an hour ago
Amit Shah

Amit Shah

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Ashmit Patel

Patel On 20 Yrs In Cinema

an hour ago
Delhi Police Awards "Best Story" Oscar for No Helmet Story

Delhi Police Awards

an hour ago
Gaami

Vishwak Sen On Gaami

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Thane: Cleaner Killed After Collapse of Gutter Slab

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News7 hours ago

  5. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo