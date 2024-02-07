Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 00:31 IST

Kamal Haasan, Daughter Shruti Haasan, Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Join Hands For A Mystery Project

Kamal Haasan is all set to collaborate with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the second time for a mystery project also starring his daughter Shruti Haasan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shruti Haasan with Lokesh Kanagaraj
Shruti Haasan with Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In an unexpected yet delightful turn of events, Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) has announced its inaugural collaboration with Shruti Haasan, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. 

The revelation came with the unveiling of an intriguing poster featuring Shruti Haasan alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj. Accompanying the poster was the caption "Inimei Delulu is the new Solulu" along with hashtags such as #IdhuveyRelationship, #IdhuveySituationship, and #IdhuveyDelusionship. This hints at a thematic exploration of relationships in the film.

More about the trio’s maiden collaboration

This marks Lokesh's second venture with RKFI following the tremendous success of Vikram starring Kamal Haasan. Given the use of the term Relationship in the announcement, it's likely that the movie will delve into various relationship dynamics. What adds an extra layer of excitement to this project is the fact that it's the first time Kamal Haasan will be producing a film featuring his daughter Shruti Haasan. While they've collaborated professionally in the past on some musical front, this movie will take a different dimension.

Upcoming projects for Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan had a successful 2023 with hits like Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, Salaar and a memorable cameo in Nani’s Hi Nanna. She shows no signs of slowing down in 2024 with her involvement in the film Dacoit opposite Adivi Sesh. Additionally, Shruti is set to lead in another film titled Chennai Story.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's future endeavours

Following the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, expectations have soared for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next project. While he has teased plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with projects like Kaithi 2, Vikram 2 and Rolex, the recent collaboration raises questions about his upcoming lineup. Will this film be a part of the LCU, or will it stand alone as a separate entity?

Moreover, Lokesh has a highly anticipated project with Rajinikanth on the horizon, rumoured to commence filming later this year.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

