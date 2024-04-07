Advertisement

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari surprised their fans by announcing their engagement. The couple got engaged at a private ceremony in Telangana on March 27. It was attended by their close family members. Now at an event, Siddharth got candid about his engagement to Aditi and said that it was not secret.

Ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret: Siddharth

The couple didn't make any announcement about their engagement and simply dropped a post showing off their engagement rings amid the reports of their wedding. During the Galatta Golden Stars event, Siddharth opened up about their engagement ceremony and said that many are saying that they got engaged secretly. However, to them, it was not a secret rather than a private affair.

(A file photo of Aditi and Siddharth | Image: Instagram)

“Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There’s a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private,” the Rang De Basanti actor said.

When Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari got engaged

On March 28, Aditi and Siddharth dropped a joint post in which both of them flaunted their engagement rings. Aditi wrote in the caption, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” Soon after, their comment section was flooded with best wishes. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan wrote, “So happy for you two." Fatima Sana Shaik wrote, “Woohooo congratulations." Aditi’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar co-star Manisha Koirala wrote, “Congratulations sweetheart." Farah Khan wrote, "What a surprise!!!" Dia Mirza, who is a close friend of Aditi, wrote, "Love love love".

To attend her engagement, Aditi missed a special event of her upcoming streaming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on March 27. The series will be premiering on May 1.