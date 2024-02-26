Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Silambarasan Gives A Peek Into His Magnum Opus Film STR 48; Actor Is Ready For A Battle

STR48 is touted to be a Thara local period drama directed by Desingh Periyasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Silambarasan
A file photo of Silambarasan | Image:Instagram
Silambarasan, who was last seen in the 2023 Pathu Thala, has announced his new project. The actor took to his social media handle to tease the audience with the first look and asked them to stay tuned regarding the title and plot of the film.

Silambarasan offers a glimpse of STR48

Taking to his X handle, the Tamil actor shared a short clip which opened with a pan short -- warriors ready for a war in their armour and waiting in line for their leader outside a castle. As the video continues, their leader Silambarasan enters the frame while in the background they cheer for him loudly and by thumping their armour. The video ends with a text that reads, "The greatest living exoerience Coming Soon."

The film is touted to be a Thara local period drama directed by Desingh Periyasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

