Updated April 13th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Silambarasan TR To Replace Dulquer Salmaan In Kamal Haasan Starrer Thug Life?

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar Prasad aka Simbu has completed the look test for Thug Life and is all set to replace Dulquer in the Kamal Haasan starrer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dulquer Salmaan and Simbu file photo
Dulquer Salmaan and Simbu file photo | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Dulquer Salmaan had opted out of Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam with Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The shooting of the film is underway and was supposed to have Dulquer in a pivotal role. However, it has been reported that another actor has completed the look test for DQ's role and will soon join the sets of the film.

Who is going to replace Dulquer Salmaan in Thug Life?

Due to schedule conflicts, Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi had to walk out of the much-anticipated project. Sita Ramam actor's spokesperson further added, "His dates aren’t available for Thug Life as there is a clash in her schedule." However, as per 123Telugu, Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar Prasad aka Simbu has completed the look test for Thug Life and is all set to replace Dulquer in the Kamal Haasan starrer. An official confirmation is expected to be out soon.

A file photo of Simbu | Image: Wikipedia

 

Who will replace Jayam Ravi in Thug Life?

As per media reports, Arvind Swamy has been roped in to play the role which earlier went to Jayam Ravi. However, an official confirmation by the makers is still awaited. Arvind Swamy and Mani Ratnam used to collaborate frequently. Arvind made his debut with the 1991 film titled Thalapathi. The film was helmed by Mani Ratnam. In the gangster drama, inspired by the Mahabharata, he played a shooting collector who was also the stepbrother of a feared criminal played by Rajinikanth. He further solidified his position in the film industry with movies like Bombay and Roja.

A file photo of Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy | Image: Instagram

 

Thug Life was officially announced in November 2022 under the tentative title KH 234. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami and Nasser. 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

