Advertisement

Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh starrer Siren is a revenge thriller and hit the big screens on February 16. The movie will enjoy a solo run with no major opposition from any other releases. Dhanush's Captain Miller is the only Tamil release in the recent time that will oppose Siren but its collection too have died down overtime. While the new Tamil title Siren will look to make the most of its box office run, here's how the audience are reacting to it.

Siren Poster | Image: Jayam Ravi/X

What is the storyline of Siren?

The movie follows Thilagan (Jayam Ravi), an ambulance driver, who has been lodged in prison for several years for a crime he did not commit. He comes out on parole and meets his family. While Thilagan's family members are excited to see him, his school-going daughter is not. Everyone believes that he has come out on parole to meet them in general and his estranged daughter. However, it later becomes clear that he is out so as to exact revenge for those responsible for his incarceration.

Keerthy Suresh plays a cop in it and is involved in a direct clash with Thilagan.

Advertisement

The movie has been getting positive reviews early on. Many have praised the gory action sequences in it while others lauded how everything else, including cinematography, music and action, comes together to deliver a good cinematic experience.

Jayam Ravi seeks blessings ahead of Siren release

As Siren released on February 16, lead star Jayam Ravi was snapped outside the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, as he arrived there to seek blessings for the success of his film.

Advertisement

Jayam Ravi went to Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple to ask for blessings for the success of #Siren. It's good to see people seeking support for their projects in spiritual places.@actor_jayamravi @KeerthyOfficial pic.twitter.com/XaqM3qRqlN — Sujay Elan (@sujayelan) February 16, 2024

His photos from the time were shared online and generated buzz among the fans of the Ponniyin Selvan star.