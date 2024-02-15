Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:01 IST
Sivakarthikeyan, AR Murugadoss Begin The Shoot Of SK23, Reveal Rest Of The Cast | Photos
After Ayalaan's success, Sivakarthikeyan began the shoot of his upcoming film with director AR Murugadoss. The film will also star Rukmini in the lead role.
Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss have finally begun the shoot of the Ayalaan star's upcoming film, tentatively titled SK23. The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to share photos of his team for the film, which included Sivakarthikeyan, and Rukmini in the lead roles. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film. The entire team with garlands around their neck, posed with a clapboard as they began the shoot of the untitled film from today.
SK23 Cast Revealed
On Thursday, filmmaker AR Murugadoss took to his X handle to share a couple of photos from the film's mahurat shoot day. The photos featured the film's lead stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini among others. Sharing the photos, the filmmaker wrote, “Very happy to have these amazing and talented people on board. Together, something special on your way.”
Sivakarthikeyan quote tweeted the filmmaker's post and wrote, “This special journey begins today.”
Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:01 IST
