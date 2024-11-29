Published 23:51 IST, November 29th 2024
Sivakarthikeyan Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Team Amaran Congratulated For Film's Success
Actor Sivakarthikeyan and the team of his recent film Amaran met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Minister lauded the film and congratulated the team.
Amaran: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer is currently enjoying the success of the film. The army-based story also became the first movie to skip the 28-day window for Tamil movies to transition from theatres to streaming platforms. It was owing to the overwhelming footfall in the theatres. Recently Sivakarthikeyan was honoured by the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for his performance in the movie. Now, Actor Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran received high praise from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Actor Sivakarthikeyan meets Rajnath Singh, minister congratulates Amaran's team
On November 29, Raaj Kamal Films International, the film's official production house, shared pictures from the meeting and posted a note from the Defence Minister congratulating the team on the film's "remarkable success."
The caption read, "Actor Mr @Siva_Kartikeyan, Producer Mr #Mahendran, and Director Mr @Rajkumar_KP had the privilege of meeting the Honourable Defence Minister, Mr @rajnathsingh, today. The Honourable Minister extended his congratulations to the Amaran team for the film's remarkable success. As a biopic of Major Mukund Varadharajan, this meeting resonated deeply with the patriotic spirit and heartfelt tribute that the film embodies for our nation's heroes (sic)."
Sivakarthikeyan recently received an honour from the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Wednesday, 27 November, for his portrayal of the real-life hero. Meanwhile, Amaran continues its box office success, grossing over ₹320 crore globally.
When will Amaran be released on OTT?
Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran will make its OTT debut on Netflix on December 5. The film revolves around the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan and is based on the book - India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes - by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Amaran is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The movie is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Ashok Chakra, who was able to extract terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir.
