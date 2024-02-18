English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Sivakarthikeyan Pens Gratitude Note For Kamal Haasan, Team Amaran, SK 23 On Birthday

Sivakarthikeyan recently celebrated his 39th birthday. The Ayalaan actor penned a lengthy gratitude note, directed at everybody who made the day special.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan | Image:sivakarthikeyan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Sivakarthikeyan recently celebrated his 39th birthday. The Ayalaan actor penned a lengthy gratitude note, directed at everybody who made the day special.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

an hour ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

4 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

4 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

4 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

4 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet: Robert, Deepika Lead The Celeb Roll Call

    Galleries34 minutes ago

  2. EU Lacks Funding to Produce Ammunition Supply for Ukraine: Borrell

    World36 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Probe into Violence on Feb 19

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. Deepika Takes Over BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet In Sequin Sabyasachi Saree

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Demise of Alexei Navalny: What is Sudden Death Syndrome?

    World41 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo