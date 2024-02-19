Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan, who is basking in the success of his film Ayalaan, recently celebrated his 39th birthday. Just before his birthday, he began the shoot of his 23rd film with filmmaker AR Murugadoss. On his birthday eve, the makers of Amaran shared the title teaser of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer. With so many updates around him and all the good things happening lately, the overwhelmed Tamil star took to social media to pen a long note both in Tamil and English.

Sivakarthikeyan's Note To Fans

His long note read, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of love on my birthday. A huge thank you to all my dear friends and supporters in the industry and media. Thanks to the fans of all-stars for showering the love. My heartfelt thanks to my producer Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan sir, Sony Pictures, Director Rajkumar Periyasamy, Mahendran sir, Disney, and the entire team of Amaran for making the day even more special and memorable with the teaser. Adding to the happiness, our film Kottukkaali had its world premiere at Berlinale on the same day and received huge appreciation and accolades on the global stage, making us proud.”

Thank you and love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Usnl2UYTn6 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan)

It further read, “I extend my thanks to Director AR Murugadoss sir and the entire SK23 team for celebrating my birthday on the sets, bringing moments of profound happiness. And finally, I thank my dear most fans - my brothers and sister - with all my heart, who filed social media with love and wishes and went above and beyond by organising welfare activities across the state. Your kindness truly touched my heart. This love inspires me to keep striving to bring you films that fill you with joy.”

He concluded his note with, “Thank you all once again, from the bottom of my heart.”

