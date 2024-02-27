Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Sivakumar Fan's Family Clarifies After Actor Gets Accused Of 'Rude' Behaviour At Event

Sivakumar, a veteran Tamil actor and Suriya's father, made headlines after he was seen throwing a shawl gifted by an elderly fan. However, here's the truth.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sivakumar
Sivakumar | Image:X
Sivakumar, a veteran Tamil actor and Suriya's father, made headlines after he was seen throwing a shawl gifted by an elderly fan. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, causing a huge uproar among netizens. However, the family member of the elderly fan commented on a post, claiming that Sivakumar and the old fan had been friends for several years. He also stated that Sivakumar threw the shawl as a friendly gesture, not as others claim.

What happened in the viral video?

Sivakumar attended author Pala Karuppiah's book launch in Karaikudi. The video in question featured Sivakumar giving a speech on stage and falling at Pala Karuppiah's feet. It also showed an old man approaching Sivakumar with a shawl, which he threw at the moment.

As the video went viral, Rifoy Jainulabideen claimed that the elderly man in the video was his grandfather, Kreem. He further mentioned that Sivakumar and Kreem had been best friends for more than 50 years. His comment in Tamil loosely translated as, "I spoke to my grandfather. He said that Sivakumar threw the shawl in a friendly manner. He then met got down the stairs and told my grandfather, 'Let's go'."

Fan's family issue clarification | Image: X

 

He further wrote, "In the end, when they both got down from the stairs, you can see Sivakumar saying juke keep it [shawl] with you to my grandfather." Rifoy also mentioned that Kreem lives in Karaikudi, where Sivakumar was a guest speaker. He also revealed that Sivakumar had attended several family gatherings.

He concluded the note saying, "Kindly don't spread false news like this without knowing the truth."

Author Ka Su Velayudhan provides clarification on the incident

Author Ka Su Velayudhan also posted a lengthy note explaining what happened at the event, mentioning that Sivakumar had written an essay about Kreem and their friendship for a Tamil publication.

Author Ka Su Velayudhan's post | Image: X

 

Previously, Sivakumar made headlines for knocking the phone of a young fan who came to take a selfie with him. He issued a statement about the incident, claiming that the fan never obtained permission to photograph him.
 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

