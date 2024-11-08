Published 20:00 IST, November 8th 2024
SS Rajamouli Deems Kanguva Actor Suriya The Reason Behind The Pan India Release Of Baahubali | WATCH
Suriya starrer Kanguva will mark the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 14.
Only a select few filmmakers have the ability to eclipse the allure of their films' leading men among the audience in a field where heroes are revered like Gods. One of the prominent directors in that category is SS Rajamouli. People line up outside theatres because of his remarkable filmmaking abilities. Amid the upcoming release of Kanguva, the filmmaker spoke highly of Suriya.
SS Rajamouli: Suriya you are my inspiration
At a recent pre-release event of Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva, SS Rajamouli who was the chief guest spoke highly about the actor and also credited for inspiring him. He said, “They just played an AV that I began the pan-India trend and all. But let me tell you frankly. The main inspiration for me wanting to take Telugu cinema beyond AP and Telangana is Suriya. During Ghajini, Suriya would come here and promote his films. I would tell producers and actors that the way he grew close to the Telugu audience was a case study. That we must push films in other regions too, gain the love of the Tamil audience. Suriya, you are my inspiration for the pan-India film market.”
Rajamouli regretted when he and Suriya were suppose to do a film and said, “We were once supposed to work on a film together, but it didn’t work out. Suriya mentioned somewhere that it was a missed opportunity for him. But it’s me who missed the opportunity to work with him; I regret it. I love him, his on-screen presence and his acting so much. I respect that he chose to go after a story rather than a filmmaker though”. Touched by his words, the Soorarai Pottru actor went to the stage and hugged the filmmaker.
All about Kanguva
Kanguva is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green also features actor Disha Patani . Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. In the upcoming film, Bobby Deol will play the antagonist. He will essay the character named Udhiran in the movie. It will be released in 3D in 10 different languages on November 14.
Kanguva promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. In the movie, Suriya will play a double role. This is one of the reasons that the film has stoked curiosity among his fans. The film shows the story of two different eras, pre-historical and present era and the makers have ensured the scale and the execution in these two timelines comes as a visual delight for the audiences.
