Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 17:05 IST

STR 48: Silambarasan Looks Furious In First Look Poster Of Desingh Periyasamy's Film

The film STR 48 was announced almost a year ago and with no updates ever since it was speculated that the film starring Silambarasan might have been shelved.

Republic Entertainment Desk
STR 48: Silambarasan Looks Furious In First Look Poster
STR 48: Silambarasan Looks Furious In First Look Poster | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Almost a year after the film's announcement, the makers of Silambarasan's 48th project shared an update about the film, quashing reports of the movie being shelved. On Friday, the makers shared the first look poster of the actor from the film. This comes a day before Silambarasan's birthday on February 3.

What do we know about STR48?

According to reports, Silambarasan will be sporting a cool new look for the film. It is also reported that the actor will be seen playing a dual role. The actor recently returned from overseas locations where he was training for his role in STR 48. He recently returned to Chennai and will begin the shoot for the film soon. 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 17:05 IST

