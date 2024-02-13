Advertisement

Sundeep Kishan played a pivotal role in Dhanush's headliner film Captain Miller. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film hit the big screen on January 12 as a part of the Sankranthi releases. In a new interview, the actor mentioned saying yes to the film solely for money.

Sundeep Kishan says he said yes to Captain Miller immediately

Days after the release of Captain Miller, Sundeep Kishan gave an interview about the film. The actor, who plays a supporting character revealed that lately he has been doing films just for the sake of money. He admitted that Captain Miller too was one such film.

In the interview, Sundeep Kishan claimed that he immediately said yes to Dhanush as soon as he offered him the film. The actor elaborated that for the last few years, he has been saying yes to films to pay salaries to his house staff.

Sundeep Kishan starrer Ooru Peru Bhairavakona pulls out of February 9 box office race

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, directed by VI Anand and starring Sundeep Kishan, was slated for a theatrical release on February 9. The film was up for a direct box office clash with big banner releases to the tune of Ravi Teja's Eagle, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. However, as per an official update, the release of the film has officially been pushed.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will now be releasing on February 16. This film marks the second film which has pushed its release date, bowing out of the February 9 box office race. Prior to this, Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaram's film Tillu Square, was also slated for a February 9 release. However, the release for the same has now been slated for March 29.