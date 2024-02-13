Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Sundeep Kishan Did Dhanush's Captain Miller In Desperation Of Money: Had To Pay...

In a new interview, Sundeep Kishan, who played a supporting role in Captain Miller says he said yes to the film because he was in need of money.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sundeep Kishan, Captain Miller
Sundeep Kishan from Captain Miller. | Image:Sundeep Kishan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sundeep Kishan played a pivotal role in Dhanush's headliner film Captain Miller. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film hit the big screen on January 12 as a part of the Sankranthi releases. In a new interview, the actor mentioned saying yes to the film solely for money. 

Sundeep Kishan says he said yes to Captain Miller immediately 

Days after the release of Captain Miller, Sundeep Kishan gave an interview about the film. The actor, who plays a supporting character revealed that lately he has been doing films just for the sake of money. He admitted that Captain Miller too was one such film. 

In the interview, Sundeep Kishan claimed that he immediately said yes to Dhanush as soon as he offered him the film. The actor elaborated that for the last few years, he has been saying yes to films to pay salaries to his house staff. 

Sundeep Kishan starrer Ooru Peru Bhairavakona pulls out of February 9 box office race

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, directed by VI Anand and starring Sundeep Kishan, was slated for a theatrical release on February 9. The film was up for a direct box office clash with big banner releases to the tune of Ravi Teja's Eagle, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Tovino Thomas' Anweshippin Kandethum and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. However, as per an official update, the release of the film has officially been pushed.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona will now be releasing on February 16. This film marks the second film which has pushed its release date, bowing out of the February 9 box office race. Prior to this, Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaram's film Tillu Square, was also slated for a February 9 release. However, the release for the same has now been slated for March 29.

 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

2 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

4 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

4 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

18 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

18 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

18 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

18 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

18 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Holds Key Talks With MBZ, Standby For 'Ahlan Modi' | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border, Tear Gas Lobbed, Tikri Border Sealed

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. India finds NEXT SOURAV GANGULY: New 'king of the off-side’ UNEARTHED

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Decoding Business Loan Interest Rates

    Initiatives12 minutes ago

  5. 'By far the BEST league': Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza picks IPL over PSL

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement