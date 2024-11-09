sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 18:01 IST, November 9th 2024

Suriya, Karthi To Share Screen In Kanguva Before Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU?

Suriya starrer Kanguva will mark the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 14.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Karthi and Suriya
File photo of Karthi and Suriya | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:01 IST, November 9th 2024