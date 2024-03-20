Advertisement

The cast and crew of Kanguva attended the Amazon Prime Video's event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Bobby Deol and Suriya, who will be seen locking horns with each other in the film, were also in attendance at the grand event. The two actors shared great camaraderie while talking about their working experience. Suriya addressed the crowd at the event and hailed Bobby Deol for his performance in Kanguva.

Suriya claims that Bobby's presence in Kanguva made the film even better

At the event, Suriya shared how Bobby Deol added more power to the film Kanguva with his acting chops. "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger," Suriya said.

Suriya and Bobby Deol | Image: X

"He's elevating the Indian film industry. Bobby, you are in a different stratosphere right now," praised Varun Dhawan, who joined Suriya in lauding Bobby Deol.

After a difficult period in his acting career, Bobby has emerged as one of the sought-after supporting actors in the Indian film industry. Despite his brief on-screen appearance in Animal, his performance left an impression on the audience.

Bobby Deol shares his working experience with Suriya

Bobby Deol and Suriya spoke highly of each other at the Amazon Prime Video's event. Bobby said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor."

#Suriya is a amazing actor, to work with him is one of my dream❤️✨

I call Siva as 'Teddy Bear' as he is the sweetest & Soft hearted 😁#Kanguvapic.twitter.com/gTJdNKmM3d — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) March 19, 2024

The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished. A story of gratitude." Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu, among others will also play a prominent role in Kanguva.