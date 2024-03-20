×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Suriya Lauds Bobby Deol, Says His Presence Made Kanguva's Climax Even 'Bigger'

At the Amazon Prime Video's grand event in Mumbai, Suriya shared how Bobby Deol added more power to the film Kanguva with his acting chops.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Suriya and Bobby Deol
Suriya and Bobby Deol | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The cast and crew of Kanguva attended the Amazon Prime Video's event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Bobby Deol and Suriya, who will be seen locking horns with each other in the film, were also in attendance at the grand event. The two actors shared great camaraderie while talking about their working experience. Suriya addressed the crowd at the event and hailed Bobby Deol for his performance in Kanguva.

Suriya claims that Bobby's presence in Kanguva made the film even better

At the event, Suriya shared how Bobby Deol added more power to the film Kanguva with his acting chops. "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger," Suriya said.

Suriya and Bobby Deol | Image: X

 

"He's elevating the Indian film industry. Bobby, you are in a different stratosphere right now," praised Varun Dhawan, who joined Suriya in lauding Bobby Deol.

After a difficult period in his acting career, Bobby has emerged as one of the sought-after supporting actors in the Indian film industry. Despite his brief on-screen appearance in Animal, his performance left an impression on the audience.

Advertisement

Bobby Deol shares his working experience with Suriya

Bobby Deol and Suriya spoke highly of each other at the Amazon Prime Video's event. Bobby said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor."

Advertisement

The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished. A story of gratitude." Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu, among others will also play a prominent role in Kanguva.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

EVM Explainer

Can EVMs Be Tampered?

5 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

6 minutes ago
NCPCR Chairman

NCPCR Slams Mamata Govt

6 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia shares surge

12 minutes ago
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Kim Threatens US

13 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar Update

15 minutes ago
Thalapathy Vijay

GOAT's Climax Scene

21 minutes ago
Noida Viral Video: Couple Thrashed After Their Bike Hits Car

Noida Viral Video

22 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

23 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

24 minutes ago
Boeing 737 Max Plain

Boeing

35 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

MNS To Join NDA?

38 minutes ago
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies

DSSSB Peon vacancy

41 minutes ago
Karnataka BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje; Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Remark on B'luru Blast

an hour ago
New political alliance seems to be developing in Maharashtra

Uddhav on BJPMNS Alliance

an hour ago
NASDAQ can play key role in enhancing global investor participation in Indian economy, says top official

Nasdaq shares dip

an hour ago
Uttarakhand CM, Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Meets CM Dhami

an hour ago
Suriya and Bobby Deol

Suriya Lauds Bobby Deol

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News12 hours ago

  2. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News12 hours ago

  3. Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC Against ED Summons in Excise Policy Case

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Western Leaders Refuse to Call Putin ‘President,’ Kremlin Responds

    World13 hours ago

  5. Man from Majority Community Gets Thrashed in Hyderabad

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo