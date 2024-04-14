Advertisement

Suriya's Vaadivasal has been in development for over four years now. While Suriya has swiftly moved on from one project to another, rumours surrounding the Vetrimaaran directorial being shelved have also gained pace. In the midst of chatter, the acclaimed director has confirmed that the next project he has lined up is Vaadivasal.

File photo of Suriya | Image: IMDb

Vetrimaaran puts rumours to rest regarding Vaadivaasal

According to reports, at a recent media interaction, Vetrimaaran was asked a question about the sequel to Vada Chennai with Dhanush. Speaking about Vada Chennai 2, he also got candid about his plans regarding his upcoming films.

File photo of Vetrimaaran | Image: IMDb

He said, "I don't know about Vada Chennai. I don't even know when Viduthalai 2 is going to be released. It's a completed film. After this, I will work on Vaadivaasal and I don't know what's next." Suriya's collaboration with the National Award winner has sparked curiosity of film buffs for the longest time and it's like fans are not in for a disappointment.

Advertisement

What is Vaadivasal about?

The film is based on author CS Chellappa's novel by the same name and Suriya will play the lead role of a bull-tamer. The film started its shoot in September, 2020 but stopped due to lockdown. Despite announcing the film and sharing a glimpse of Suriya's training, there has been no official update about Vaadivaasal for sometime now.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Suriya has been busy with the filming for Siva's Kanguva, also starring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. The film will reportedly release in 22 languages worldwide. He is also attached to feature in Sudha Kongara's untitled film Suriya 43. It will mark their second collaboration after the Natinal Award winning film Soorarai Pottru.