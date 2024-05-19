Advertisement

Kanguva starring Suriya is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The action drama film is directed by Siruthai Siva. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that Kanguva's release plans have been changed.

What are the release plans for Kanguva?

As per 123Telugu, Kanguva will release in 10 Indian languages. Moreover, the show will release in 30 languages on OTT platforms. Initially, the makers wanted to release the film in 38 languages, along with IMAX, 2D, and 3D formats. Meanwhile, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Is Kanguva the most expensive film of the year?

Kanguva is billed as one of the big-budget films of the year from the Indian Cinema and the budget for this pan-world film is touted to be more than 350 crores. According to a source close to the production, “Kanguva is shaping up brilliantly. Right from the technical department to the execution, stunts, war sequence and characterisations, makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring cinematic marvel to the audiences. The makers have mounted the film on a huge canvas with a massive budget of 350 Cr. and once it's released, everyone will see it on screens.”

What do we know about Kanguva?

The film shows the story of two different eras, pre-historical and present era and the makers have ensured the scale and the execution in these two timelines comes as a visual delight for the audiences.

The budget of Kanguva'has easily surpassed the estimated budgets of Singham Again, Pushpa 2 The Rule, and other big films coming this year. The film also introduces the world to director Siva's vision. Kanguva promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by Devi Sri Prasad.