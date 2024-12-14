Suriya, Trisha Krishnan To Reunite For The Fourth Time After 20 Years For RJ Balaji's Suriya45

Suriya and Trisha on the set of Suriya45 | Image: X

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Actor Trisha Krishnan will feature alongside South star Suriya's next movie, the makers have announced.

The movie, which will be directed by RJ Balaji, marks her reunion with Suriya after nearly two decades. They last starred together in the 2005 film "Aaru".

"Adding grace, charm, and power to #Suriya45 – welcome aboard, @trishakrishnan ! A cinematic treat awaits," production banner Dream Warrior Pictures shared on Instagram on Friday evening.

Suriya and Trisha also worked on the 2002 film "Mounam Pesiyadhe" and were part of the ensemble cast of Mani Ratnam's 2004 film "Aayutha Ezhuthu".

The film will feature music composed by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by G K Vishnu.