Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed 2024 ahead of her. The actress has a spate of projects currently in the works. These include John Abraham's Vedaa, the Tamil-language Aranmanai 4, Odela 2 in Telugu and the Shraddha Kapoor led Stree 2. Amid the same, the actress took the time out to express the gratitude she felt, at one of her older films being slated for a proper theatrical re-release.

Tamannaah Bhatia expresses gratitude for Paiyaa's re-release



N Lingusamy's Paiyaa is up for a theatrical re-release on April 11. In lieu of the same, Tamannaah took to her Instagram handle to share the poster of the film. Coupled with it, was a lengthy note expressing gratitude to the audience for showering endless love on the film. Not just this, she also gave a shoutout to the cast and crew of Paiyaa for leaving her with lasting memories.

The caption to the post read, "It feels extremely special to see that even after 14 years, the love for #Paiyaa still remains strong I feel so good to see the affection & love the movie is still receiving after all this time. I’m filled with excitement and can’t wait for all of you to experience the magic of Paiyya on the big screen once more. Absolutely thankful to #N. Linguswamy sir, @karthi_offl , @itsyuvan and the entire cast & crew for the amazing memories #Paiyaa re-releasing in theatres on 11th April, 2024"

What is Paiyaa about?



Paiyaa features Karthi in the role of Shiva, an unemployed graduate who falls in love with Tamannah's Charulatha. On a drive down to Mumbai, the pair are chased down by two different gangs for separate reasons. The high-octane chase forms the premise for the rest of Paiyaa.

Directed by N Lingusamy, the film had released in theatres back on April 2, 2010. This year, marked its 14th anniversary.