Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna-starrer Tamil movie Aranmanai 4 is set to release theatrically in Hindi language on May 24, the makers shared recently. The movie has been doing good business in the box office in the Tamil and Telugu states despite releasing during peak election season. The film's commercial success has prompted this decision and will seemingly boost its overall collections before its theatrical run winds up.

Aranmanai 4 poster | Image: IMDb

Aranmanai 4 earns over ₹70 crore in nearly two weeks

The Tamil horror-comedy was released in theatres on May 3 and earned over ₹70 crore at the box office. Aranmanai 4, the fourth installment in the franchise, is directed and written by Sundar C. It is produced by actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s Avni Cinemax and A C S Arun Kumar’s Benzz Media.

Aranmanai 4 poster | Image: IMDb

The franchise revolves around a large family, who return to an ancestral property (palace) to sell it off, only to discover some supernatural elements in the palace. Tamannaah's performance in the film and the execution of horror sequences have been receiving praise from the audiences. Some have also lauded the film as the best entry in the franchise since its inception in 2014.

Advertisement

Details of Aranmanai franchise

It started with Aranmanai, which was released in 2014, and followed by two sequels — Aranmanai 2 (2016) and Aranmanai 3 (2021). Aranmanai 4 features Sundar C, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh and KS Ravikumar in pivotal roles.