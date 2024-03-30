Advertisement

Daniel Balaji, 48, a Tamil actor best known for his roles in Amudhan in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu and Thambi in Vada Chennai, died on Friday night from a massive cardiac arrest. He died tragically while being treated for chest pain in Chennai's Kottivakam hospital, as per media reports.

Daniel Balaji's final rites to be held in his hometown

Daniel Balaji's body will be laid to rest at his home in Purasaiwalkam on Saturday. The news of his death has spread throughout the Tamil film industry and among his fans, causing shock and grief. Daniel Balaji began his career in television, with his first on-screen role as Daniel in Chitthi earning him widespread recognition and establishing his identity. Aside from being an actor, Balaji was thought to be a devout man who was reportedly building a temple in Avadi.

RIP #DanielBalaji, the talented actor passed away an hour ago due to a heart attack. May his soul rest in peace. His voice and his performance in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/JArfZJiwfp — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) March 29, 2024

This character still gives me the chills!

What a powerful performance and what an irreplaceable actor!

He carved a name for himself through sheer talent.

Shocking to hear that actor #DanielBalaji is no longer with us!



Deepest condolences to family and fans.

Om Shanti 🙏… pic.twitter.com/kWimwvPaw4 — Sanam Shetty (@ungalsanam) March 29, 2024

Who was Daniel Balaji?

Daniel Balaji has played memorable roles in a number of films, including the antagonist in Kamal Haasan's crime thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, the investigating officer in Suriya's cop drama Kaakha Kaakha, the gangster Bhaskaran in Dhanush's action film Vaada Chennai, and a police officer in Venkatesh's Telugu thriller Gharshana. While working in multiple languages, Balaji has consistently delivered impactful performances in both lead and supporting roles.





