Vishal recently confirmed his impending political debut by announcing his intention to run in the 2026 state Assembly elections. Meanwhile, as he discussed his decision further, Vishal indirectly mocked Rajinikanth, whose rumoured political career has long piqued interest of his fans. Although he did not mention any names, it was quite evident that his comments were directed at the Tamil Superstar.

Vishal takes a jibe at Rajinikanth's political career

Vishal's political aspirations are no secret from his fans. During a recent media interaction, the Rathnam actor was asked to confirm his political debut. But, instead of saying yes or no, Vishal took a swipe at Rajinikanth's past comments about his political entry. He said, "Yes, I am going to enter politics. I won’t beat around the bush saying ‘I will come, or I will come only if He (God) tells me to, or I will come when I come’ etc. I will definitely enter politics." For the unversed, Rajinikanth has often expressed his desire to foray into politics. However, he used to say that his political entry will happen if God is willing.

Rajinikanth's political aspirations

For nearly three decades, Rajinikanth has kept both his fans and the Indian political scene in suspense regarding his foray into politics. Though he emerged as a notable figure in Tamil Nadu politics during the mid-1990s, he consistently chose not to enter the political arena, citing various reasons.

Rajinikanth often emphasised that any decision about his political career would be guided by divine intervention, and he would only take the step when he feels the time was right. The question of whether he would or wouldn't enter politics was a topic of long-standing debate within the Tamil film industry, which is closely tied to politics.

The death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa created a power vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics, presenting an opening for ambitious leaders to take the stage. Seeing this as an opportune moment, Rajinikanth announced his intention to start his own political party. However, the onset of COVID-19 and his declining health ultimately forced him to put his political plans on hold indefinitely.