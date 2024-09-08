sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |

Published 22:31 IST, September 8th 2024

Tamil Actors' Body Passes Resolution, Vows Strict Action Against Sexual Assualt Cases In Kollywood

Hema Committee Effect: Following the findings, the Tamil actors' body has vowed strict action against sexual assault cases in the film industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mollywood Metoo
The Nadigar Sangam assured action against sexual assault cases | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:31 IST, September 8th 2024