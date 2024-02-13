Advertisement

Kadaisi Vivasayi director M Manikandan’s residence in Usilampatti, Madurai, was robbed by miscreants. As per media reports, burglars broke into M Manikandan’s house and stole one lakh rupees. Apart from that, the thieves also stole five sovereigns of gold from Manikandan’s residence. It was also reported that among other belongings, the miscreants stole Kadaisi Vivasayi director M Manikandan’s National Award for Best Feature Film.

Thieves return Kadaisi Vivasayi director M Manikandan’s National Award medal

As per Sun News, the thieves who robbed Kadaisi Vivasayi director M Manikandan’s residence in Madurai returned his National Award medal. It has also been reported that the thieves left behind an apology note and asked for M Manikandan’s apology. The apology note read: "Sir, please forgive us. The result of your hard work is yours alone."

What more do we know about the incident?

Manikandan was born and raised in Usilampatti, Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. However, due to work commitments, the filmmaker resides in Chennai, with his assistant and driver keeping an eye on his Usilampatti residence.

Advertisement

According to reports, the driver saw the house's gates open while visiting the premises in the evening. The driver immediately notified the police, who filed a report following preliminary investigations. It is believed that the police are still looking for the thieves.

Advertisement

Manikandan made his debut in the 2014 comedy drama film Kaaka Muttai, which was produced by Vetrimaan. The film revolves around two children from Chennai's slums who want to eat pizza. The story revolves around how they overcome adversity to achieve their goals.