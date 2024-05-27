Advertisement

Tamil filmmaker Surya Prakash, best known for directing movies such as Manikkam and Maayi, died on Monday. Actor and politician R Sarath Kumar confirmed the news on his social media handle and penned long sharing that he had a word with the late filmmaker on Sunday. The director reportedly died of heart attack.

Who was Surya Prakash?

The filmmaker predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu film industries. He made his directorial debut with Manikkam (1996), featuring Rajkiran. He then worked with Prabhu on the 1998 movie Pen Ondru Kanden, but it was unreleased due to the reason better known to them. He later returned to make two action movies starring Sarathkumar in 2000, Maayi and Diwan (2003). He also worked on Bharata Simha Reddy (2002), a Telugu film, which fetched negative reviews. His last directorial was in 2015 Varusanadhu which couldn’t make its way to big screens and remains delayed.



Tamil film industry mourns death of Surya Prakash

Actor Sarath Kumar, with whom Surya Prakash collaborated for Maayi and Diwan, took to his X handle to pay tribute to the director. He wrote, “The news that my dear friend Suryaprakash, who directed the hit films Maayi and Diwan in my acting, has joined the Lord early this morning is shocking and painful. Having spoken to him even yesterday, his sudden demise in a volatile life has left me with a heavy heart. My deepest condolences to his family and friends who are grieving his loss. I pray to God to rest his soul in peace.”

எனது நடிப்பில் வெளியான மாயி, திவான் ஆகிய வெற்றிப்படங்களை இயக்கிய எனது அருமை நண்பர் சூர்யபிரகாஷ் அவர்கள் இன்று அதிகாலை இறைவனடி சேர்ந்தார் என்ற செய்தி மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும், வேதனையும் அளிக்கிறது.



நேற்றைய தினம் கூட அவருடன் பேசிக் கொண்டிருந்த நிலையில், நிலையற்ற வாழ்வில் அவரது… pic.twitter.com/vxgqBSPLQE — R Sarath Kumar (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@realsarathkumar)

Radikaa Sarathkumar also paid tribute to the director and shared that he helped her husband Sarath Kumar finalise a script a day before. “Shocked beyond words, a wonderful and talented person, a good writer , director with a flair for comedy, a close friend to @realsarathkumar who helped him finalise a script the day before. A great loss to his family and film fraternity.”

Details regarding the cause of death and final rites are yet to be confirmed.

