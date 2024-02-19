Advertisement

Vijayakumar has been busy with granddaughter Diya's wedding which took place on February 18 in one of the plush hotels of Chennai. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Dillan Mistry in a grand ceremony which was attended by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. As the wedding concluded, Anitha, Vijayakumar's daughter and Diya's mother, shared a glimpse of the haldi ceremony in which the veteran star can be seen dancing his heart out.

Vijayakumar enjoys Diya Dillan's haldi ceremony

Taking to Instagram, Anitha shared a video in which the families can be seen having fun at Doya and Dillan's haldi ceremony at Sheraton Grand Resorts, Chennai. The decor was aesthetic, minimal, and classy with delicate floral arrangements. The subtle hues adorned the poolside deck, creating a picturesque setting.

Against the backdrop of azure waters, Diya, Dillan, and Vijayakumar immersed themselves in the joyous celebration, surrounded by the warmth of the couple’s love. During the video, we saw Vijayakumar dancing with his daughter Anitha. He looked dashing in a beige kurta pyjama while Anitha was seen in a vibrant pink saree.

(A still from the video | Image: Instagram)

Inside Diya and Dillan's wedding ceremony

Dillan arrived at the venue in a classic car in a sherwani and then changed to a traditional Tamilian ensemble - mundu. Diya, on the other hand, looked pretty as a bride in a golden red kanjivaram saree accessorised with gold jewellery. She sported dewy makeup and braided her hair adding a gajra to accentuate the hairstyle. Among many Tamil celebs, Rajinikanth graced the ceremony with his presence and blessed the newlyweds. Dressed in a white classic mundu, the Lal Salaam actor posed with the couple.

The couple dated for years before getting engaged last year on August 23 in a close-knit affair.