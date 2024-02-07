Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Thalapathy 69: Who Will Direct Vijay's Last Movie? H Vinoth Or Karthik Subbaraj

H Vinoth's' film with Kamal Haasan, tentatively titled KH233 has been shelved. Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj is also working on his next.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vijay officially announced his entry into politics on Friday. The actor, who was long speculated to enter politics, put all rumours to rest as he announced the name of his political party -- Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Congratulations poured in from all fronts as the long-awaited announcement was made official by the Leo actor himself.

In the statement issued, Vijay shared that he will be fully devoting himself to "public service" and will be quitting films after wrapping up his work commitments. While Vijay has been shooting for Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time currently, the announcement for his untitled next- Thalapathy 69- has been long awaited.

Who will direct Thalapathy 69?

While Thalapathy 69 awaits official confirmation, several directors have been attached to direct it. Reportedly, H Vinoth and Karthik Subbaraj are the frontrunners to direct Vijay in what is being considered his last film. According to Aakashavaani, the project is being bankrolled by DVV Movies and will be officially announced in March or April.

Meanwhile, H Vinoth's' film with Kamal Haasan, tentatively titled KH233 has been shelved, it could very well be that he night collaborate with Vijay for Thalapathy 69. Karthik Subbaraj, who last directed the Jigarthanda DoubleX, is also working on his next. Whether it will be with Vijay or not remains to be seen.

Details about Vijay's political entry

In a statement, Vijay announced the launch of his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, even as he expressed concern over the current political situation that was fraught with "administrative deterioration," corruption and "divisive politics," that impeded unity. Vijay would be the president of the party, which he said would face the 2026 Assembly polls. It would not support anybody in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

 

 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 18:26 IST

