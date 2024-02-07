Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

Thalapathy 70 Update: S Shankar To Direct Thalapathy Vijay Film Post Game Changer, Indian 2?

If conjecture is to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay has a hefty lineup of projects after he concludes filming for Venkat Prabhu's GOAT - The Greatest of All Time.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the midst of filming for his big banner project, GOAT - The Greatest of All Time. The Venkat Prabhu directorial, previously tentatively titled Thalapathy 68 is far from a release as the team gears up to commence their Sri Lanka schedule post filming some crucial bits in Chennai. Amid the same, chatter about Thalapathy Vijay's next two projects are already making headlines.

S Shankar to direct Thalapathy 70?


If reports are to be believed, Thalapathy 70 will see Thalapathy Vijay, join forces with director Shankar Shanamugham. As per internet conjecture, the film is all set to be produced by DVV Entertainment, the same production house which bankrolled Oscar winning SS Rajamouli film RRR. An official announcement has not been made with regards to the conjecture.

Separately, S Shankar is currently dividing his time filming between his two big banner projects, Game Changer and Indian 2. Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan reprising his role of Senapathy from the 1996 film Indian and is eyeing an April 14 release. Game Changer on the other hand stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani and is also eyeing a much-awaited release within the year.

More on Thalapathy 69


As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay's next after Venkat Prabhu's GOAT, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, has already found its director. The film will reportedly be helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, who only recently saw through the release of Jigarthanda DoubleX. Thalapathy 69 will be reportedly be bankrolled by Sun Pictures which had also collaborated with the actor for his 2022 film Beast.

An official announcement regarding the film is yet to be made, however, the same is expected shortly. 
 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

