Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay has been shooting for Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of All Time in Russia currently. GOAT could be the Tamil star's penultimate or last movie before he enters politics and there is huge anticipation surrounding the project. The movie will see him essay a double role. Recently, a video from the sets in Russia has gone viral on social media, in which the actor was seen having fun in between shoot.

GOAT poster | Image: Vankat Prabhu/X

Vijay has a blast on GOAT set in BTS video

In a video that was shared on social media, Vijay was all suited up and rode a kick-on scooter as the rest of the team prepared for shoot. GOAT producer Aishwarya Kalpathi shared the small clip of the Leo star on her Instagram handle writing, "How the day started today (sic)."

Vijay to play a double role again

The Greatest Of All Time is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and the director. The Tamil star will be seen in a dual role in the film, which as per speculations are of the father and the son. The film has been shot in Turkey, Bangkok, Kerala, Los Angeles and Dubai so far. It is currently filming in Russia. Meenakshii Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan and Prashanth also star in the movie.

Advertisement

GOAT is produced by Archana Kalpathi and Kalpathi S Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film while Siddhartha Nuni serves as the cinematographer. Venkat Raajen is the editor on the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is also expected to star in untitled Thalapathy 69. The director of the film is not confirmed yet but rumours are rife that H Vinoth will helm the project.

Advertisement



