Updated March 1st, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Vijay's GOAT Hits International Shores For Shoot, Producer Archana Reveals Interesting Detail

The Greatest of All Time's creative producer Archana Kalpathi gave away an important update regarding the Thalapathy Vijay starrer on her social media handle.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay in GOAT
Thalapathy Vijay in GOAT | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Thalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu have joined hands for the film titled The Greatest of All Time. The shooting of the film kicked off last year and is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The shooting of GOAT is likely to get wrapped up in a few months. The makers of The Greatest of All Time have already shot for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer in places like Hyderabad, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Chennai. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, producer Archana Kalpathi dropped another update about GOAT.

Producer Archana Kalpathi shares an exciting update about GOAT

Recently, The Greatest of All Time's creative producer Archana Kalpathi gave away an important update regarding the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. Archana shared a snow-filled scenery photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Moscow #G.O.A.T reccee" (sic).The team is currently on a location hunt in Moscow, Russia, for the next schedule of GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay. Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, stunt director Dhilip along with the crew will soon be starting an important schedule in Moscow.

Archana Kalpathi shares an exciting update about GOAT | Image: Instagram

 

What do we know about Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT?

Venkat Prabhu directed and wrote The Greatest Of All Time, which has been shrouded in mystery. While some speculate that it will be a remake of the Hollywood science-fiction film Gemini Man, the filmmakers have not confirmed or denied these claims. The first-look posters, which show Vijay in a dual avatar, have only heightened the excitement surrounding the project.

One of the highlights of The Greatest Of All Time is Venkat Prabhu's casting choices, which bring together stars from 1990s Tamil cinema. Along with Vijay, the film's ensemble cast includes Prabhudeva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Laila, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Amir, Yogi Babu, and VTV Ganesh. This lineup has piqued the interest of fans who want to see their favourite stars on the big screen again.
 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 12:30 IST

