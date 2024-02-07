Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Thalapathy Vijay's Video Talking About Becoming Chief Minister Surfaces As He Enters Politics

In 2018, during the promotion of his film Sarkar, Thalapathy Vijay spoke about what he would do if he became a chief minister.

Republic Entertainment Desk
ACTOR Vijay
Vijay made the announcement on social media platform X and issued a statement in this regard. | Image:X/@actorvijay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actor Thalapathy Vijay on February 2 stunned his fans and followers after he officially announced his entry into politics and revealed his political party's name - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Soon after the announcement, fans across Tamil Nadu started to celebrate the actor's decision to enter politics. Amid all this, a video of the actor from 2018 is going viral where he has spoken about what he would do if he became a Chief Minister.

What would Vijay do if elected as Chief Minister?

During the audio launch event of his 2018 film Sarkar, Thalapathy Vijay spoke about his role in the film and said, "No, I am not acting as Chief Minister in this film (Sarkar)... If I become a Chief Minister in real life, then I will not act as one. Meaning I will be true in real life."

He added, "Hypothetically, I would like everyone to want to abolish bribery and corruption. Only if the leader in a place is correct, will his followers be the same. Just like how it rains when there is high humidity, high pressure will automatically bring out the quality of people in politics."

"Here, there will be a person who has faced the music and will emerge as the leader. The Sarkar functioning under him will make a hand gesture to indicate it will be top-notch," concluded Vijay.

Vijay to quit acting?

There are also reports that Thalapathy Vijay will discontinue his career as an actor and full-time focus on people service. He said he would finish shooting for the films that have been announced so far. The actor is all prepped up for the release of his upcoming film GOAT. There are also reports of Thalapathy 69. However, according to the latest buzz, Thalapathy 69 will be his film. This decision has made his fans unhappy.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 20:14 IST

