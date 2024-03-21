Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting for his upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. During the shoot, the Leo star took some time out for his ardent fans who gathered outside the location to meet and click selfies with their favourite actor. Vijay arrived in the city on March 18 and since then fans have continuously thronged the sets to catch a glimpse of Vijay in person. On Wednesday, the actor continued the ritual and addressed a large gathering of fans at the venue and expressed his gratitude for showering him with love.

Thalapathy Vijay speaks to fans in Malayalam

Several videos are going viral on the internet in which Thalapathy Vijay is addressing the gathering in Malayalam. He thanked "brothers, sisters, and mothers" for showering him with love and affection. "I feel like the Onam festival has come early while seeing all your faces. I am so overjoyed. A million thanks to you. Like my friends (read fans) in Tamil Nadu, you are also on a different level," said Vijay to fans in Malayalam. In the video, the actor can be seen dressed in a blue shirt and black pants, sporting a clean shaved look.

#ThalapathyVijay with his Kutty Story in Malayalam ❤️pic.twitter.com/tOvCrE5UIZ — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) March 20, 2024





Vijay has returned to Kerala after almost nine years, creating a quiet security scare at the airport. The crowd went berserk and vandalised the Leo star's car while he was on his way to the hotel in Kerala. His last visit was during the filming of the 2016 blockbuster hit Theri.

Why did Thalapathy Vijay return to Kerala for GOAT shoot?

As per a report by Keralakaumudi, the climax scene of GOAT was supposed to be shot in Sri Lanka. However, the location was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala because director Venkat Prabhu's cousin Bhavatharani succumbed to cancer while undergoing treatment in Sri Lanka. This is the reason why Thalapathy Vijay returned to Kerala after nine years to shoot for GOAT. The actor will be in Thiruvananthapuram till March 23. Greenfield Stadium and International Airport are the prime locations for the GOAT shoot.