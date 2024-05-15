Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay has enjoyed numerous blockbuster hits throughout his career, but the 2004 release Ghilli stands out as a remarkable milestone. Recently commemorating its 20th anniversary, the makers decided to re-release Ghilli in theaters worldwide on April 20, delighting fans with a remastered version of the film.

Ghilli breaks records at the box office

The re-release of Ghilli has now completed an impressive 25-day theatrical run, becoming the first re-released film to achieve this feat. Celebrating this milestone, the makers shared a new poster adorned with the caption, "#Ghilli storms into its 25th day with unwavering occupancy across TN theaters, emerging as the true champion and savior of Tamil Nadu’s cinema halls! 🎬Tamilnadu Release by @SakthiFilmFctry."

According to trade reports from Cinetrak, Ghilli has grossed approximately Rs 34 crore during its 25-day re-release, with the total box office collection of the 2004 Tamil release estimated to be around Rs 86 crore. This re-released version of Ghilli now holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing re-released Indian film, reaffirming its status as a blockbuster even two decades after its initial release.

A still from Ghilli | Image: IMDb

What more do we know about Ghilli?

Ghilli features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of Sarvananvelu - more popularly remembered as Velu - an aspiring Kabaddi player. His aspirations lead him to Madurai instead of participating in one of the regional matches. This is where he meets Dhanalakshmi - essayed by Trisha. Velu saves Dhanalakshmi from Muthu Pandi, a powerful man keen on marrying the girl against her wishes. Incidentally, the role of Muthu Pandi was essayed by Prakash Raj.