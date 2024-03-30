×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Thalapathy Vijay Starrer The Greatest of All Time First Single Out On THIS Day?

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. The actor has two projects in the pipeline, following which he will be marking his exit from films.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Team GOAT
Team GOAT | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Thalapathy Vijay will soon be marking his exit from the world of cinema. The actor was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2023 release Leo, which opened to criticism but regardless raked in formidable numbers at the box office. The actor currently has two projects in the works, first among which is Venkat Prabhu's GOAT.

First single from GOAT to be out soon?


Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT - short for The Greatest of all Time, is currently underway. The team is in the midst of wrapping up crucial sequences from the film back in Trivandrum, Kerala's Greenfield Stadium. On the occasion of New Year's Eve, posters from the film were released by the makers. Following that, there has been a lull as far as official updates for the film are concerned.

Producer Archana Kalpathi however, has piqued the curiosity of fans, following a statement made during a media byte at a recent awards ceremony. As per her, the first single from GOAT will be out as early as April of this year. She said, "The first single comes in April. The date will be announced in a poster". Besides Thalapathy Vijay the film features a star-studded ensemble cast made up of Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal, Sneha, Laila, Mohan, Yogi Babu, Jayaram, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren and others.

Thalapathy Vijay has announced his exit from films


GOAT will mark Thalapathy Vijay's penultimate film on celluloid. Following GOAT, the actor will commence work on his last project, Thalapathy 69 - there is no clarity over the director who will be helming the same. His decision to quit films was announced by the actor earlier this year in February. 

The letter read, "Humble greetings with heartfelt thanks to all the esteemed political party leaders, dear film industry friends, loving Tamil Nadu mothers, brothers and sisters, encouraging journalists, 'comrades who live in my heart' who have expressed their congratulations on my political journey as the grandson of the people of Tamil Nadu."

Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

