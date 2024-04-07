×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Thangalaan: Meet Parvathy Thiruvothu As Gangamma In A Special Poster From Chiyaan Vikram Starrer

On the birthday of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Thangalaan makers have shared a special poster to wish the actress by introducing her as Gangamma.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Parvathy Thiruvothu
A poster of Parvathy Thiruvothu as Gangamma. | Image:Instagram
Parvathy Thiruvothu is celebrating her 36th birthday today, April 7, and to make it more special, the makers of Thangalaan have unveiled the first look poster of Parvathy. Helmed by  Pa. Ranjith, the film stars Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The poster introduces the actress as Gangamma.

Meet Parvathy Thiruvothu as Gangamma

Studio Green, the production house, shared the poster on its official X handle and wrote, "An embodiment of strength, grace, and resilience. Wishing our versatile #Gangamma, @parvatweets a dazzling birthday #HBDParvathyThiruvothu #Thangalaan.” The poster shows Parvathy in a rural-style saree standing in front of a burning hay.

Apart from Parvathy Thiruvothu, the film also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone and Harikrishnan Anbudurai, in the supporting role.

What do we know about Thangalaan?

Vikram and Pa Ranjith are collaborating for the first time for the upcoming period action drama Thangalaan. The film is set during the British rule in India, Thangalaan, a tribal leader, goes on a valiant struggle against the British, after they plot to seize his land for gold mining. Due to the post-production delay, the highly anticipated project, which was initially scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2024, was delayed to April 2024. Now, the producer’s recent statement points to a further postponement of the Vikram starrer.

The CEO of Studio Green and producer Dhanajayan confirmed the additional hold-up in Thangalaan's release. He disclosed that at first, they intended to release it in April since, at the time, they were unaware of the election dates. “You can release a medium-budget movie within the range of Rs 20-30 crore. How can we take a risk on a movie made on a Rs 100 crore budget? Producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja is planning a big release in Hindi too. So the date has not been finalized yet. But, Thangalaan is ready (for release)."

Published April 7th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

