Updated January 15th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Totally Viral/ The Greatest Of All Time 3rd Look Shows Vijay Teaming Up With Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal

On the occasion of Pongal, the makers of the film The Greatest Of All Time dropped the third look poster from GOAT featuring Thalapathy Vijay.

Republic Entertainment Desk
GOAT new poster
GOAT new poster | Image:AGS Entertainment/X
Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. On the occasion of Pongal, the makers of the film dropped the third look poster from GOAT, teasing a glimpse into the narrative of the movie. In the Pongal special poster, Thalapathy Vijay was seen posing alongside Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, and Ajmal.

GOAT new poster out

All the actors were seen brandishing their guns in the new look poster from The Greatest Of All Time. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has locked the release date and it is scheduled to hit the theatres on Pongal next year. However, the makers have not announced the release date of the movie.

GOAT poster | Image: AGS Entertainment/X

 

For the unversed, The Greatest Of All Time is touted to revolve around time travel and Thalapathy Vijay will be sporting two different looks of two different ages. One will be the older version of him and the another with be younger. Both looks of the actor were unveiled in the first poster of GOAT. Initially, Atlee was going to direct the project. Subsequently, Venkat Prabhu joined hands with Thalapathy Vijay and came on board with the film.

All we need to kow about The Greatest Of All Time

The science fiction drama GOAT, produced by AGS Entertainment, stars Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles and features an ensemble cast that includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ajay Raj, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, and Aravind Akash. The film's music will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen. Shooting for the film began in October of this year and is currently underway in Chennai; the team will soon travel to Sri Lanka for the next schedule.

 

 

 


 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

