Thug Life: Is Ashok Selvan Replacing Jayam Ravi In Kamal Haasan Starrer?

Thug Life, headlined by Kamal Haasan is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film went on floors in January earlier this year. It was earlier reported that Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi would play pivotal roles in the movie. However, they allegedly backed off from the project due to scheduling issues. While the makers announced that Silambarasan would also be a part of the movie, it is unknown who will replace Jayam.

Will Ashok Selvan replace Jayam Ravi in Thug Life?

Ashok Selvan was last seen in the Tamil film Pon Ondru Kanden (2024). As per OTT Play, the actor has been brought on to play the role of Jayam Ravi’s character in the film. While there is no official confirmation of the same yet, speculations are rife that Selvan will fill in the shoes of Jayam in the action flick.

A file photo of Ashok Selvan | Image: IMDb

If reports are to be believed, Thug Life will mark the first-ever collaboration with Ashok Selvan and actor-director duo, Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam. Ashok is currently working on Prime Video’s upcoming crime thriller web series Gangs Kuruthi Punal. The release date of the show is yet to be announced.

Thug Life makers welcome Silambarasan TR on board the film

On May 8, the makers of Thug Life confirmed the association of Silambarasan TR with the film. The official announcement came days after a photo of the actor from the film’s set in Delhi was leaked online. Silambarasan reportedly plays Kamal Haasan's son in the film.

In the first look poster, the actor can be seen sporting long hair and his appearance is reminiscent of his role in the film Kaalai. The makers also issued a statement that read, "After his last outing Vikram, which was a resounding box office success across the globe, the excitement and anticipation among Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s legion of fans has been at an all-time high ever since his next outing thug life was announced. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus marks the reunion of the iconic actor-director duo after their 1987 cult film Nayakan. Comprising of a stellar cast and crew, thug life seems to be getting bigger each passing day and joining the stellar cast is actor Silambarasan TR, which has only piqued the interests of fans further." The statement also confirmed that the teaser and Kamal Haasan’s look from the movie is ready and will be released later this year.