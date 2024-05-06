Advertisement

Kamal Haasan, who is currently in Delhi with his team Thug Life, is reportedly shooting for a scene in Delhi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir. Amid the Tamil film's Delhi schedule, a photo of the actor from the shoot set has been leaked online. The now-viral photo reveals the look of the Indian 2 star from the Mani Ratnam directorial film. It also featured actor Silambarasan TR.

Kamal Haasan, STR's Thug Life look leaked

On May 6, a photo featuring actors Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR aka STR begin to circulate online. It was from the sets of Thug Life. In the viral photo, the actors can be seen at a temple scenario where Kamal Haasan can be seen sporting an all-white shirt paired with veshti. He is also seen sporting a tika and a beard look.

On the other hand, actor STR was seen sporting a casual shirt. He styled his look with sunglasses. In the photo, he could be seen standing leaning on a pillar with his hands inside his pocket. The photo also featured actor Nassar behind Kamal Haasan.

What do we know about Thug Life?

Thug Life marks the union of filmmaker Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan 37 years after the release of their 1987 film Nayakan. Apart from Kamal Haasan and STR, the film also stars Trisha, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The film will be the 237th project of Kamal Haasan.