The much-anticipated project, Thug Life, starring legendary actor Kamal Haasan and directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, hit a snag as the Serbia schedule was abruptly cancelled. The film marks the second collaboration between the iconic duo had commenced shooting in Chennai last month before moving to Serbia for its second leg.

Why was Thug Life’s Serbian schedule cancelled?

The sudden cancellation of the Serbia schedule reportedly stemmed from Kamal Haasan's inability to join the team due to unforeseen changes in his political commitments. Sources close to the project revealed to OTTPlay that the National Award-winning actor had to prioritise his political duties, leading to his absence from the shoot.

While director Mani Ratnam and his team managed to film a few sequences featuring other cast members in Serbia, the main shoot with Kamal Haasan was postponed. The crew is now expected to resume shooting in Tamil Nadu while awaiting the actor's availability after he fulfils his political obligations.

Kamal Haasan, despite initially planning to take a break from politics for his upcoming projects, has been pulled back into the political sphere due to the impending elections. While not contesting in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, he is actively involved in campaigning for his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, leaving little time for film commitments.

What more do we know about Thug Life?

Thug Life features Kamal Haasan in the central role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, with Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and Jayam Ravi in a pivotal role. Notably, Dulquer Salmaan, originally cast in the project, opted out due to scheduling conflicts. AR Rahman has taken the composer’s seat with Ravi K Chandran as the director of photography.

A Sreekar Prasad will be doing the editing and the Anbarivu duo will take over the action choreography. Thug Life is being bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s home banners, Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.