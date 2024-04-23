Advertisement

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The film is directed by none other than Mani Ratnam. Recently, the team of Thug Life wrapped up their Jaisalmer schedule and are now heading to a new location to shoot the action scenes.

What more do we know about Thug Life's shooting schedule?

As per media reports, the team of Thug Life is heading to Delhi to shoot a high octane action scene. The shooting will continue in the national capital for 20 days and Kamal Haasan is expected to join the sets of the film soon. Other than the main star, actors STR, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Gautham Karthik are also said to be joining the new schedule. According to reports, the climax of the film will be shot in Serbia.

#ThugLife - After Jaisalmer, now the team is headed to Delhi, to shoot a high octane Action portions 👊💥

- It's a 20 days schedule & Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan expected to join the shooting tomorrow🎬

- #SilambarasanTR, Gautham Karthik & other key Artists have already been… pic.twitter.com/YdR0DQf7rZ — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB)

Earlier, there were rumours actors Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi were also part of the film. However, eventually, it was reported that both actors have opted out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. Now, there are reports that actor Naga Chaitanya might join the cast. An official confirmation on any of the above updates is awaited.

What is Thug Life all about?

Thug Life was officially announced in November 2022 under the tentative title KH 234. Thug Life, directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam along with Kamal Haasan, is produced by Haasan's production banner Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies. Thug Life will reportedly star Kamal Haasan in a triple role. The music for the film will be composed by Oscar-winner music composer AR Rahman.