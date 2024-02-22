Trisha Files Defamation Case Against ex-AIADMK Leader AV Raju For Vulgar Comments

Advertisement

Actor Trisha has filed a defamation case against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju after he made derogatory statements about her. Taking to her official social media handle, Trisha shared the statement. The Leo actress was targeted by AV Raju, who claimed that she was called by a politician for ₹25 lakh. This led to a massive backlash on social media, with people coming out in support of the actress.

Trisha files defamation case against AV Raju

Taking to her official social media handle, she shared the defamation notice. Earlier, she had slammed the politician on social media. Taking to X, she shared a statement which read, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department (sic)."

File photo of Trisha | Image: Instagram

What did AV Raju say about Trisha?

In the viral video, AV Raju says that allegedly A Venkatachalam asked Trisha for sexual favours and it was arranged by MLA Karunas. This happened in Kuvathu in Chennai. AV Raju further said that many actresses were there and whoever wanted to fulfill their desires turned up. As alleged by Raju, Venkatachalam specifically asked for Trisha and he emphasised on wanting a young woman and they paid her ₹25 lakh for it.

However, after receiving flak on social media and by the actress herself, Raju said that he is being wrongly accused and wrongly interpreted for what he said. He further added that it was the agenda of the video to show the AIADMK party senior members in a bad light. He also claimed that he had no intentions of targeting actors and apologised to Trisha and a few directors and cinema personalities.