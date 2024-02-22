English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Trisha Files Defamation Case Against ex-AIADMK Leader AV Raju For Vulgar Comments

Actor Trisha has filed a defamation case against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan | Image:trishakrishnan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Trisha has filed a defamation case against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju after he made derogatory statements about her. Taking to her official social media handle, Trisha shared the statement. The Leo actress was targeted by AV Raju, who claimed that she was called by a politician for ₹25 lakh. This led to a massive backlash on social media, with people coming out in support of the actress. 

Trisha files defamation case against AV Raju 

Taking to her official social media handle, she shared the defamation notice. Earlier, she had slammed the politician on social media. Taking to X, she shared a statement which read, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department (sic)."

Advertisement
File photo of Trisha | Image: Instagram

What did AV Raju say about Trisha?

In the viral video, AV Raju says that allegedly A Venkatachalam asked Trisha for sexual favours and it was arranged by MLA Karunas. This happened in Kuvathu in Chennai. AV Raju further said that many actresses were there and whoever wanted to fulfill their desires turned up. As alleged by Raju, Venkatachalam specifically asked for Trisha and he emphasised on wanting a young woman and they paid her ₹25 lakh for it.

Advertisement

However, after receiving flak on social media and by the actress herself, Raju said that he is being wrongly accused and wrongly interpreted for what he said. He further added that it was the agenda of the video to show the AIADMK party senior members in a bad light. He also claimed that he had no intentions of targeting actors and apologised to Trisha and a few directors and cinema personalities.

 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

14 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

14 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

14 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

14 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

14 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

18 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

21 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

21 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

21 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

21 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Unlearning muscle memory: Challenges that face PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Rs 22,850 Cr in Mehsana and Navsari

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. CS Professional, Executive December exam results on Feb 25

    Education15 minutes ago

  4. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Huge Win for Republic Bangla, Santu Pan Granted Bail

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Mercedes-Benz revises 2024 forecast

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo