Trisha Krishnan has a packed year ahead of her on the professional front. The actress is currently shuffling between as many as five projects. Maximum chatter among the five biggies however, is being garnered by Kamal Haasan's Mani Ratnam directorial, Thug Life. An interesting speculation about the film has now come forth.

Has Trisha Krishnan become the highest paid actress in South India?



As per a recent India Glitz report, Trisha Krishnan may just have become the highest paid actress across the South Indian film industries. The report pegs her acting fee for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, at a whooping ₹12 crores. This is higher than the speculated acting fees for some of the foremost names in the South.

For context, Nayanthara, as per a recent GQ report, is the highest paid actress from South India with her reportedly charging between ₹5 to ₹10 crores. If Trisha's remuneration for Thug Life actually happens to be ₹12 crores, then it is her who emerges as the highest paid actress in the South. Other notable names that come to mind in this regard are Samantha Ruth Prabhu who reportedly charges between ₹3.5 to ₹4 crores, Rashmika Mandanna who reportedly charges ₹3 crore per project and Tamannaah Bhatia who reportedly charges between ₹2 to ₹3.5 crores.

What is the latest update on Thug Life?



Thug Life appears to be going through quite the casting crisis as of now. Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan, who had officially been brought on board for the project, have both reportedly exited the same owing to their inability to adjust their dates. Silamabarasan TR has allegedly been approached to fill in for Dulquer Salmaan.

Separately, Trisha Krishnan is dividing her time between four more projects besides Thug Life. The actress will be marking her return to Telugu cinema after a gap of more than five years with Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara. She also has VidaaMuyarchi, Ram and Identity in the works.