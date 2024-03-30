×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Trisha's Fat Pay Cheque For Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Makes Her Highest Paid Actress In South India?

Trisha Krishnan appears to have assumed a stronghold over the Tamil film industry over the last few years. Has she become the highest paid actress in the South?

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan | Image:trishakrishnan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Trisha Krishnan has a packed year ahead of her on the professional front. The actress is currently shuffling between as many as five projects. Maximum chatter among the five biggies however, is being garnered by Kamal Haasan's Mani Ratnam directorial, Thug Life. An interesting speculation about the film has now come forth.

Advertisement

Has Trisha Krishnan become the highest paid actress in South India?


As per a recent India Glitz report, Trisha Krishnan may just have become the highest paid actress across the South Indian film industries. The report pegs her acting fee for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, at a whooping ₹12 crores. This is higher than the speculated acting fees for some of the foremost names in the South.

Advertisement


For context, Nayanthara, as per a recent GQ report, is the highest paid actress from South India with her reportedly charging between ₹5 to ₹10 crores. If Trisha's remuneration for Thug Life actually happens to be ₹12 crores, then it is her who emerges as the highest paid actress in the South. Other notable names that come to mind in this regard are Samantha Ruth Prabhu who reportedly charges between ₹3.5 to ₹4 crores, Rashmika Mandanna who reportedly charges ₹3 crore per project and Tamannaah Bhatia who reportedly charges between ₹2 to ₹3.5 crores.

Advertisement

What is the latest update on Thug Life?


Thug Life appears to be going through quite the casting crisis as of now. Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan, who had officially been brought on board for the project, have both reportedly exited the same owing to their inability to adjust their dates. Silamabarasan TR has allegedly been approached to fill in for Dulquer Salmaan.

Advertisement


Separately, Trisha Krishnan is dividing her time between four more projects besides Thug Life. The actress will be marking her return to Telugu cinema after a gap of more than five years with Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara. She also has VidaaMuyarchi, Ram and Identity in the works.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Agriculture

Proximal Soilsens

a minute ago
Family Star and Arjun Reddy

Vijay On Family Star

a minute ago
Daniel Balaji and kamal haasan

Kamal On Daniel's Death

9 minutes ago
Deepak Sharma Arrested

Deepak Sharma Arrested

11 minutes ago
JSW Infrastructure eyes for global expansion

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics

11 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Suicide

15 minutes ago
Easter 2024: What is the Significance of Easter Eggs?

Easter 2024

17 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Amar Singh Chamkila BTS

18 minutes ago
Startup ecosystem India

Accel shortlists 8 AI

18 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

13 Held Near Lonavala

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

23 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

Shravan Singh Joins BJP

23 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Dortmund

24 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Pirates Legal Action

25 minutes ago
Dhruv Sitwala

Sitwala enters QFs

25 minutes ago
Team GOAT

GOAT First Single

31 minutes ago
vijender singh

Boxer Vijender Singh

32 minutes ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle5 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News7 hours ago

  5. AAP's Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo